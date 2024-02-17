February 22, 2024 Parks, Recreation, Cultural Services/Tree Board Regular Meeting
Saturday, February 17, 2024
Date: 02/22/2024 7:00pm - 10:00pm
Location: Shoreline City Hall Conference Room 303
17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline Washington 98133
Link to Meeting Agenda
Please be advised that the PRCS/Tree Board Regular Meeting on Thursday, February 22, 2024 will be held in the Conference Room 303 at Shoreline City Hall using a hybrid format where both in-person and online attendance is allowed.
Link to Meeting Agenda
You may attend the meeting in person, join via Zoom webinar, or listen to the meeting over the telephone.
The Board is providing opportunities for public comment in person, remotely, or by submitting written comment. In person public commenters must sign up in person prior to the start of the meeting, and remote public commenters must sign-up online by 6:30pm the night of the meeting.
- Sign-Up to Provide Remote Public Comment
- Submit Written Public Comment
- Note: In person public commenters sign up in person the night of the meeting
Remote meeting link:
Attend the Meeting via Zoom Webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/97515984680
Call into the Live Meeting: 253-215-8782 - Webinar ID: 975 1598 4680
PRCST Board Links:
About the PRCS/Tree Board
Meeting Video and Minutes Archive
Contact Us:
Lori Henrich, Administrative Assistant III
(206) 801-2602
lhenrich@shorelinewa.gov
