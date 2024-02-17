

February 22, 2024 Parks, Recreation, Cultural Services/Tree Board Regular Meeting February 22, 2024 Parks, Recreation, Cultural Services/Tree Board Regular Meeting



Location: Shoreline City Hall Conference Room 303

17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline Washington 98133



Link to Meeting Agenda



Please be advised that the PRCS/Tree Board Regular Meeting on Thursday, February 22, 2024 will be held in the Conference Room 303 at Shoreline City Hall using a hybrid format where both in-person and online attendance is allowed. Date: 02/22/2024 7:00pm - 10:00pm





You may attend the meeting in person, join via Zoom webinar, or listen to the meeting over the telephone.





The Board is providing opportunities for public comment in person, remotely, or by submitting written comment. In person public commenters must sign up in person prior to the start of the meeting, and remote public commenters must sign-up online by 6:30pm the night of the meeting.

Sign-Up to Provide Remote Public Comment

Submit Written Public Comment

Note: In person public commenters sign up in person the night of the meeting

Remote meeting link: