Fudge sale at Senior Activity Center along with paper bouquets

Sunday, February 11, 2024


Flowers and Sweets make the perfect gift for your Valentine

The Senior Activity Center has a limited batch of fudge in two flavors, Classic and Walnuts. They come packaged in white boxes with optional bag and ribbon.

New Spring designs from FreshCut Paper are in and on display in our lobby. These lovely paper bouquets are affordable, easily mailed and look beautiful for a long time.

Sales will be on February 12, 13 and 14, 2024.

You can swing by the Senior Center and pick up gifts during business hours at the Center. Cash and credit cards are accepted.

Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center
18560 1st Ave NE - southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus
Shoreline, WA 98155
206-365-1536

Hours
  • Monday – Thursday -- 8:30am - 4:00pm
  • Friday -- 8:30am - 1:00pm

