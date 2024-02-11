In the Garden Now: It's Witch Hazel Time
Sunday, February 11, 2024
In fact it's been that time for many weeks. Before the end of December witch hazel shrubs in our area were full of plump flower buds and even open flowers. The deep freeze we experienced in January did not faze these winter blooming beauties.
|The 'Diane' variety is red
Photo by Victoria Gilleland
Not only are the bright yellow flowers of 'Arnold Promise' and the copper red flowers of 'Diane' a colorful addition to the winter garden, but they're fragrant and attractive to pollinators.
Grown next to each other the flowers of the two plants compliment each other color wise. Growing Diane next to Arnold's yellow flowers makes Diane's red flowers show up much more in the winter landscape.
I'll have to admit that one of the reasons I love witch hazels is because of their flowers. I can't help but see each blossom as a colorful crinkly spider.
They're so much fun! Ready to add a little Witch Hazel mischief to your garden?
