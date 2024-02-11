In the Garden Now: It's Witch Hazel Time

The 'Diane' variety is red

Photo by Victoria Gilleland



Not only are the bright yellow flowers of 'Arnold Promise' and the copper red flowers of 'Diane' a colorful addition to the winter garden, but they're fragrant and attractive to pollinators.





Grown next to each other the flowers of the two plants compliment each other color wise. Growing Diane next to Arnold's yellow flowers makes Diane's red flowers show up much more in the winter landscape.



I'll have to admit that one of the reasons I love witch hazels is because of their flowers. I can't help but see each blossom as a colorful crinkly spider.





They're so much fun! Ready to add a little Witch Hazel mischief to your garden?







Flowers that had already opened held their own during the freeze and unopened buds began to unfurl when temperatures climbed. This is one resilient shrub!