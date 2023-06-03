Leena's Cafe closes - building to be demolished this month

Leena's has closed

Photo by Mike Remarcke By Diane Hettrick By Diane Hettrick



The popular Leena's Cafe in the North City Business District closed its doors the last weekend in May.





The developer who bought the property plans to raze the building this month to begin construction of an apartment building.





Nick Athan, owner of the family-owned cafe since 1993, was not available for comment. However, he has told us in the past that he plans to rebuild Leena's in the new building.









Athan purchased the property when it came up for sale several years ago.





Leena's then suffered through the pandemic problems that every restaurant faced, with fluctuating regulations, limits on how many people could be in the space, and customers fearful of Covid.





His many loyal customers are expressing their concerns about the loss of their favorite restaurant and hoping that Leena's will indeed be back.











