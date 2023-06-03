KCD hiring AmeriCorps positions
Saturday, June 3, 2023
KCD (King Conservation District) is recruiting two AmeriCorps members through Washington Service Corps to contribute to our Conservation Education and Outreach Project for the 9/1/2023 to 7/15/2024 service year.
Positions currently available:
- Conservation Education Specialist
- Contact: Zoe.Nelson@kingcd.org
- Community Agriculture Specialist
- Contact: Miranda.Smith@kingcd.org
AmeriCorps is a national service program that places young adults into intensive service positions where they learn valuable work skills, earn money for education, and develop an appreciation for citizenship.
KCD sponsors AmeriCorps positions through the Washington Service Corps program. KCD supports the AmeriCorps mission of serving local communities and training future leaders. AmeriCorps members serve on KCD Shorelines, Forestry, and Education teams.
New this year: Living stipends have increased for Washington Service Corps members while serving with KCD. Members will receive $3,352.38 per month ($35,199/year pre-tax) in addition to a $6,895 education award upon completion of a successful 1700-hour term and other benefits including basic health insurance, student loan forbearance, SNAP EBT, and training.
Contact Zoe Nelson or Miranda Smith, as described above, with any questions about these AmeriCorps positions at KCD.
Apply Today
If you are interested, follow the instructions on the position descriptions by June 23, 2022.
New this year: Living stipends have increased for Washington Service Corps members while serving with KCD. Members will receive $3,352.38 per month ($35,199/year pre-tax) in addition to a $6,895 education award upon completion of a successful 1700-hour term and other benefits including basic health insurance, student loan forbearance, SNAP EBT, and training.
Contact Zoe Nelson or Miranda Smith, as described above, with any questions about these AmeriCorps positions at KCD.
Apply Today
0 comments:
Post a Comment