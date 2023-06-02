Shoreline Farmers Market opens Saturday, June 3, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023

Shoreline Farmers Market
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Season 12 of the Shoreline Farmers Market begins on Saturday, June 3, 2023 from 10am - 2pm.

Shoreline's place for farm fresh and local food, flowers, baked goods, local honey, live music, food trucks, kids programming, and so much more will be at the BikeLink Park and Ride (corner of 192nd and Aurora, a short distance from Sky Nursery). 

Join us every Saturday through October 7th. 

We look forward  to welcoming back familiar friends of the market, as well as getting to know new neighbors!  ALL are welcome (including our leashed and well mannered, four legged family members), this is your market.



