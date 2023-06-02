Shoreline Farmers Market opens Saturday, June 3, 2023

Shoreline Farmers Market

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Season 12 of the Shoreline Farmers Market begins on Saturday, June 3, 2023 from 10am - 2pm.









Join us every Saturday through October 7th.





We look forward to welcoming back familiar friends of the market, as well as getting to know new neighbors! ALL are welcome (including our leashed and well mannered, four legged family members), this is your market.











