Shorecrest and Shorewood High School filmmakers at the Northwest High School Film Festival

Saturday, June 3, 2023

Egyptian Theatre in Seattle
Shorecrest and Shorewood High School filmmakers recently participated in the Northwest High School Film Festival at the Egyptian theatre in Seattle on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Each year, more than 23 high school film programs enter films in this event. 

Industry professions judge the results, picking 36 to receive the Award of Excellence and be screened at the event.

Another 36 receive Honorable Mention.

Shorewood student filmmakers

Shorewood Photography and Video Production Teacher Marty Ballew
  • Senior Eleanor Shirts took home an Award of Excellence for her hilarious Comedic Narrative film "The Five Stages of Grief," and an Honorable Mention for her Comedic Narrative "How to Play the Piano."
  • Senior DaHyun Kim took home two Honorable Mentions: one for his Art Film "Daughter," and one for his Commercial that was aired on a SEA-TV webisode for the "Talent Show."
  • Osiris Chacona, Anna Haberman, and Duncan Thorvilson took home Honorable Mention for their Dramatic Narrative "Smart Water."
Shorecrest student filmmakers
Shorecrest Video, Photography, and Computer Animation Teacher Trent Mitchell

Shorecrest Awards of Excellence:
  • Justice Maldonado J- Movie Club - animation
  • Angelo Visser and Logan Yao - Lightning Thief Trailer - commercial
  • Angelo Visser - Get Up the Nerve - dramatic narrative
  • Liam Crouch Career Center - satire, mac, parody
Shorecrest Honorable Mentions:
  • Harrison Todd - Environmental Club - animation
  • Liam Crouch and Seth Burnham - Blind Eye - comedic narrative
  • Liam Crouch - Inhuman - dramatic narrative
  • Keaton Werner - Stay Home Stay Safe - PSA/Anti-ad
  • Liam Crouch and Seth Burnham - Farmers and Chickens - suspense

Posted by DKH at 2:36 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  