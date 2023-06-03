Shorecrest and Shorewood High School filmmakers at the Northwest High School Film Festival
Saturday, June 3, 2023
|Egyptian Theatre in Seattle
Each year, more than 23 high school film programs enter films in this event.
Industry professions judge the results, picking 36 to receive the Award of Excellence and be screened at the event.
Another 36 receive Honorable Mention.
- Senior Eleanor Shirts took home an Award of Excellence for her hilarious Comedic Narrative film "The Five Stages of Grief," and an Honorable Mention for her Comedic Narrative "How to Play the Piano."
- Senior DaHyun Kim took home two Honorable Mentions: one for his Art Film "Daughter," and one for his Commercial that was aired on a SEA-TV webisode for the "Talent Show."
- Osiris Chacona, Anna Haberman, and Duncan Thorvilson took home Honorable Mention for their Dramatic Narrative "Smart Water."
Shorecrest Awards of Excellence:
- Justice Maldonado J- Movie Club - animation
- Angelo Visser and Logan Yao - Lightning Thief Trailer - commercial
- Angelo Visser - Get Up the Nerve - dramatic narrative
- Liam Crouch Career Center - satire, mac, parody
- Harrison Todd - Environmental Club - animation
- Liam Crouch and Seth Burnham - Blind Eye - comedic narrative
- Liam Crouch - Inhuman - dramatic narrative
- Keaton Werner - Stay Home Stay Safe - PSA/Anti-ad
- Liam Crouch and Seth Burnham - Farmers and Chickens - suspense
