Photos courtesy Shoreline Police The week’s three-vehicle collision serves as a reminder to all that Shoreline BAT (Bus and Transit) lanes are, well, for buses. The week’s three-vehicle collision serves as a reminder to all that Shoreline BAT (Bus and Transit) lanes are, well, for buses.





Not a bus? Turn right at the next light (or intersection) or risk a ticket.

Photo courtesy Shoreline Police The driver of a 4Runner (not a bus) was driving southbound approaching the 16300 block of Aurora Ave. They continued straight in the BAT lane colliding with two cars. Injuries were minor but not the crash. The driver of a 4Runner (not a bus) was driving southbound approaching the 16300 block of Aurora Ave. They continued straight in the BAT lane colliding with two cars. Injuries were minor but not the crash.





For safety’s sake … stay in your lane!