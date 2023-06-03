Movie fundraiser for the Environmental Rotary Club on Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023


Join the Environmental Rotary Club of Puget Sound for a virtual screening of the delightful film WALL•E. Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 5pm.
  • For a $10 donation, you can get an individual ticket. 
  • For a $25 donation your whole household can watch. 
Gather your family around, pop some popcorn, and cast the movie from your laptop or phone to your TV and enjoy a delightful night in while supporting our club and the Dale Turner YMCA. 



Posted by DKH at 2:46 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  