Movie fundraiser for the Environmental Rotary Club on Saturday, June 3, 2023
Saturday, June 3, 2023
Join the Environmental Rotary Club of Puget Sound for a virtual screening of the delightful film WALL•E. Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 5pm.
- For a $10 donation, you can get an individual ticket.
- For a $25 donation your whole household can watch.
Gather your family around, pop some popcorn, and cast the movie from your laptop or phone to your TV and enjoy a delightful night in while supporting our club and the Dale Turner YMCA.
