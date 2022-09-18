Two options to watch livestreamed LFP City Council meetings

Residents and others interested in watching a livestream of Lake Forest Park City Council meetings now have two options:
- Watch the Zoom livestream (Zoom instructions are included on each agenda)
- Watch the livestream directly from the City’s website
- To watch the livestream directly on the website, click here.
- Please note this option does not provide a way to participate in Citizen Comments.
- To watch as a Zoom audience member, with the option to speak during Citizen Comments, click here to go to the Lake Forest Park meetings directory page. Search for the meeting you want, and you will find the Zoom information on each agenda.
Please contact City Hall at 206-368-5440 if you have questions.
0 comments:
Post a Comment