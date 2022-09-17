Shorewood Swim wins season opener

SW swimmers do pre-meet cheer By Susie McDowell By Susie McDowell





Shorewood Swimmers started their season off with a splash in their first contest Thursday. The Stormrays produced great times for their initial outing and prevailed with a score of 104-62 against Mountlake Terrace.The two teams split winning the individual swimming events with each team winning 4, and MLT won 2 out of the 3 relays. However, Shorewood depth pulled through to put the Stormrays on top.Two event winners included Madeline Van Hooser from MLT (200 free and 100 free) and Jeslyn Vuong from MLT (100 fly and 100 breast). Individual winners from SW were(200 IM),(50 free),(500 free) and(100 back).