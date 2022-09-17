Shorewood Swim wins season opener

Saturday, September 17, 2022

SW swimmers do pre-meet cheer
By Susie McDowell

Shorewood Swimmers started their season off with a splash in their first contest Thursday. The Stormrays produced great times for their initial outing and prevailed with a score of 104-62 against Mountlake Terrace.

The two teams split winning the individual swimming events with each team winning 4, and MLT won 2 out of the 3 relays. However, Shorewood depth pulled through to put the Stormrays on top.

Two event winners included Madeline Van Hooser from MLT (200 free and 100 free) and Jeslyn Vuong from MLT (100 fly and 100 breast). Individual winners from SW were Evie Hoff (200 IM), Brooke Anderson (50 free), Cameron Bell (500 free) and Emily Lin (100 back).

Shorewood 1-0



Posted by DKH at 2:54 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  