Shorewood boys varsity and JV tennis undefeated during first two weeks of play

Shorewood boys varsity tennis team 2022 The Shorewood boys tennis team has high goals for their 2022 season. Led by senior Co-Captains, Murray Falkin and Blake Gettmann, Shorewood started their first week with a challenging matchup versus Jackson High School on September 6, 2022.





The Timberwolves are an annual WesCo 4A power with very talented players. Shorewood Coach Arnie Moreno felt his team needed to be challenged right from the start and the best way to tell how good Shorewood could be was to play Jackson. The team responded to play a very high-level match and defeat Jackson 4-3.



They travelled to Marysville Getchell High School and swept all matches winning 7-0, led by freshman number one singles Xander Gordon.



Lake Stevens Vikings visited Shorewood courts and were defeated by Shorewood 5-2. Number one doubles, Blake Gettmann and Nathan Hagemeier, dominated their match by winning 6-1, 6-0.





Gettmann is a returning WIAA state doubles 7th place medalist. Number 4 singles Henry Franey clinched the victory for Shorewood by winning 7-5, 6-4.



Shorewood travelled to and defeated Stanwood on their courts, 6-1. Shorewood's singles swept their matches with excellent all court play. Winning their matches, in straight sets, for Shorewood were Xander Gordon, JD Drake, co- captain Murray Falkin and Henry Franey.



Shorewood stayed undefeated at the end of their second week to improve their team WesCo record to 4-0.





L-R: Senior Co-Captains Murray Falkin and Blake Gettmann

Shorewood opens their WesCo South conference matches at Mountlake Terrace on Monday September 19th.



They will then host a very strong KingCo 4A North Creek team on Tuesday September 20th. The match with North Creek will feature top players from KingCo and Shorewood's very talented team.





Coach Moreno "knows his team will elevate their level of play to meet this challenge."





The Shorewood Boys JV team also remains undefeated with high quality play and improved their record to 4-0.





All matches start at 3:30pm.



Shorewood 5, Lake Stevens 2

At Shorewood H.S.



Singles

Singles

Xander Gordon (S) def. Everett Deleon 6-7 (2-7), forfeit; J.D. Drake (S) def. Rett Stevens 6-2, 7-6; Murray Falkin (S) def. Max Hein 6-2, 7-5; Henry Franey (S) def. Jared Hardie 7-5, 6-4. Doubles

Blake Gettmann-Nathan Hagemeier (SO def. Kris Khanna-Dakota Bair 6-1, 6-0; Miguel Valleje-Andrew Hein (LS) def. Sam Borgida-Peter Kosten 4-6, 6-2, 6-4; Cam Johnson-Caiden Bernstein (LS) def. Arno Banerjee-Andrew Yao by injury default. Shorewood 6, Stanwood 1

At Stanwood H.S.



Singles

Xander Gordon (Shore.) def. Morgan Zill 6-2, 6-2; J.D. Drake (Shore.) def. Ethan Eichler 6-0, 6-0; Murray Falkin (Shore.) def. Riley McNicol 6-0, 6-1; Henry Franey (Shore.) def. Greyson Pierce 6-4, 6-0. Doubles