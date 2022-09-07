Shorecrest girls volleyball vs Ingraham 9-6-22

Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Shorecrest girls volleyball team 2022

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. The sites and sounds of another high school volleyball season kicked off last night in Shoreline. 

The Shorecrest Scots defeated Ingraham High School 3-0. 25-22, 25-9, 25-18

Stat Leaders for Shorecrest
  • Kills: Ally Johnson 6, Lily Starr and Violet Burchak 2
  • Assists: Violet Burchak and Sydney Telling 6
  • Digs: Maria Alvarez 6, Ally Johnson 4
  • Aces: Violet Burchak and Maria Alvarez 4, Lily Starr 3
  • Blocks: Lily Starr, Violet Burchak and Nadia Shorack 1
The Scots are on the road Friday at Nathan Hale.

--Robyn Williams


