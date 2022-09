Meet the Litter Bag — a handy place to keep waste in your car until you can toss it (in a garbage can or recycling bin, please).





The Department of Ecology is giving away free litter bags at all WA Fred Meyer stores while supplies last! Just visit the customer service counter to pick one up.





While you are there, take the survey for a chance to win a $100 Fred Meyer gift card. Limit one bag per customer.