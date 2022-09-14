Final chance to share your feedback for Shoreline's Climate Action Plan update

Are you concerned about how climate change is impacting Shoreline?









*The workshop will be hosted on Zoom. Register



Don't want to wait until next week to see the draft? The draft plan is now available! At this virtual event, we will review the draft plan together to ensure it reflects our community's priorities and the feedback we have received so far. Join a small group discussion to share what you are most excited or concerned about and any final input on the potential climate actions.*The workshop will be hosted on Zoom. Register online here Don't want to wait until next week to see the draft? The draft plan is now available!









The draft Climate Action Plan (CAP) outlines key actions the City will take to reduce community-wide greenhouse gas emissions and prepare our community for the impacts of climate change. Public comments are open through October 10. Review the draft, ask questions and add your feedback directly to the document at ShorelineCAP.konveio.com Your participation will ensure our final plan better reflects our community's priorities.The draft Climate Action Plan (CAP) outlines key actions the City will take to reduce community-wide greenhouse gas emissions and prepare our community for the impacts of climate change.





The CAP identifies strategies that also center equity, increase community resilience, and protect ecosystems in Shoreline.









* Spanish, Mandarin, and American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation and closed captioning will be available for this Community Climate Conversation. Staff will be available 30 minutes before the workshop to provide any needed tech support. If you have questions about accommodations, please contact







To learn more about the Climate Action Plan update, visit www.shorelinewa.gov/climate * Spanish, Mandarin, and American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation and closed captioning will be available for this Community Climate Conversation. Staff will be available 30 minutes before the workshop to provide any needed tech support. If you have questions about accommodations, please contact sbruemmer@shorelinewa.gov or 206-801-2452.

Do you want to help shape local solutions?Join us online on Tuesday, September 20, from 6-8pm for our final Community Climate Conversation to help shape Shoreline's Climate Action Plan!