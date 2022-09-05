Northwest Neighbors Network seeks board members

Monday, September 5, 2022

Are you passionate about helping seniors age well in their own homes? 

Are you looking for volunteer opportunities with a committed, enthusiastic nonprofit Board of Directors? 

The Northwest Neighbors Network is looking for individuals like you to serve as Board members for 6-8 hours per month and 1-2 year terms. 

There are many opportunities to engage, including community outreach, social events, finance and fundraising, volunteer management, and more across our service areas of Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Edmonds, Woodway, Lynnwood, Brier, and Mountlake Terrace. 

If you are interested in learning more, please contact NNN’s Board President, Suzy Chandler, via email: suzy@northwestneighborsnetwork.org



