Details from Monday shooting: Seattle Police arrest man after he opens fire on officers at Bitter Lake apartment

Thursday, September 1, 2022

There were two shooting incidents within a few blocks of each other Monday on and near Aurora just south of the 145th border of Shoreline. (See previous story)


Photo courtesy Seattle PD
Here are the details of the first shooting, from Seattle police.

Seattle police arrested a domestic violence suspect in North Seattle late Monday after he opened fire on officers when they tried to take him into custody.

Around 11:40pm the 911 center received a call from a Bitter Lake apartment and operators could hear a man and a woman arguing. The man then reportedly began choking the woman.

Officers arrived at the apartment and attempted to contact the man inside the building. The man ran from officers, who chased after him down a hallway. During the chase, the man turned and fired a shot at officers before running out of the building.

Police found the man at a bus stop a short distance away and took him into custody. A K9 team recovered a firearm, believed to belong to the suspect, in some bushes near the apartment.

Officers were unable to locate the woman at the scene. Detectives continue to investigate the incident.



Posted by DKH at 12:30 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  