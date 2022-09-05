Almost Antiques Guild events September 15 and November 10 - share your collection
The Shoreline Historical Museum and the Friends of the Richmond Beach Library will be hosting an in-person Almost Antiques Guild events at the Richmond Beach Library on Thursday, September 15th and November 10, 2020 at 2pm!
Bring a collection you want to share with your community or come listen to people tell stories about their own valued objects.
Register here.
If you are planning on bringing a collection to share, please send them a message.
