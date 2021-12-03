Winterfest Maker's Market Sunday has the perfect gifts for the holiday season
Friday, December 3, 2021
Over 20 vendors (kids, small businesses, school organizations, etc.) will be selling perfect gifts for the holiday season at the Winterfest Maker's Market Sunday, December 5, 2021 from 11am - 4pm at the Lake Forest Park Civic Club.
The event is sponsored by Lake Forest Park Elementary PTA and features vendors from the community.
The Civic Club address is 17301 Beach Dr NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155. It is located at the end of Ballinger Way, on Lake Washington.
