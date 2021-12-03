Winterfest Maker's Market Sunday has the perfect gifts for the holiday season

Friday, December 3, 2021


Over 20 vendors (kids, small businesses, school organizations, etc.) will be selling perfect gifts for the holiday season at the Winterfest Maker's Market Sunday, December 5, 2021 from 11am - 4pm at the Lake Forest Park Civic Club.  

The event is sponsored by Lake Forest Park Elementary PTA and features vendors from the community.

The Civic Club address is 17301 Beach Dr NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155. It is located at the end of Ballinger Way, on Lake Washington.



Posted by DKH at 2:52 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  