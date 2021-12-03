Third Place Commons Music moves to Friday and Saturday nights in December
Friday, December 3, 2021
Weekend Music at Third Place Commons is officially moving back to evenings in December. Head to the Commons every Friday and Saturday night from 7-9pm through Saturday, December 18, 2021 for the best in local live music.
Here’s the line-up:
- Friday, December 3rd – Honky Tonk Sweethearts
- Saturday, December 4th – 85th Street Big Band
- Friday, December 10th – Michele D’Amour and the Love Dealers
- Saturday, December 11th – Seattle Solid Gold Classic Hits Band
- Friday, December 17th – Ranger and the Re-Arrangers
- Saturday, December 18th – North Seattle Jazz Orchestra
Per state and county mandates, masks remain required inside the Commons at all times when attending performances (except when actively eating or drinking) and vaccination verification will be required to sit in the enclosed seating area near the stage.
Unfortunately, dancing – a high contact, high exertion, and close proximity activity – is still not something that can be safely managed in the Commons space. Therefore, dancing is not permitted at this time in the interest of public health and for the protection of Commons staff and performers.
But great music is still great music, and this line-up can’t be beat! So mark your calendar and make a plan to join the fun every weekend through December 18th!
Check the Third Place Commons online calendar for more info on the December bands, as well as other upcoming events including the LFP Holiday Farmers Market and Crafts Fair on Sunday, December 19th!
Third Place Commons – a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization – has been building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for over 20 years. In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space with TPC At Home programs.
