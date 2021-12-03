Jobs: Cook (full or part time) at the Drumlin
We are hiring for a part or full time cook to join our full time kitchen manager and our part time cook/baker at the Drumlin in Shoreline.
We are an all ages music venue with 32 beer and cider taps and a dozen wines. Our small kitchen creates a growing menu of snacks, entrees, desserts, and Sunday brunch items, and we’ve been experimenting with limited seatings for prix fixe meals. We use products from local bakeries and create many items from scratch.
The kitchen is new, clean and organized, with large windows to the backyard. Our staff is very friendly, fun, and experienced, and the local owners are supportive and engaged.
- prep: making batches from house recipes (slicing, chopping, pressure cooking, parboiling)
- assembly: heating and plating to order for Drumlin and Ridgecrest Public House next door
- support: dishwashing, cleaning, organizing, food safety
We are looking for solid experience with and strong interest in cooking and food presentation, but not necessarily commercial kitchen experience.
We strongly prefer the professional experience and a personal ability to prioritize, organize, communicate, and work efficiently, under moderate pressure at times.
We require the ability to work well in teams and alone (although there is always a bartender around the corner.) We appreciate a sense of humor and a tendency to tidiness.
This position is not necessarily customer-facing, but can be occasionally.
Pay is at least $16/hour DOE plus tips. Full time employees also receive paid health benefits. This position includes 3-5 evening assembly shifts on weeknights and weekends with some flexibility in schedule for prep.
If interested in this position, please send a cover letter and your resume to megan@drumlin.pub. We start reviewing applications on Friday 12/10/21.
The Drumlin is located in the Ridgecrest business district at NE 165th and 5th NE in Shoreline.
