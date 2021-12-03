Help Shoreline PTAs make the holidays merry and bright - donate to the Holiday Baskets gift card and donation drive

Friday, December 3, 2021


GIFT CARD and DONATION DRIVE
Now until December 17, 2021

DONATIONS AND GIFT CARDS WILL GO TOWARD HOLIDAY FOOD AND GIFT SUPPORT FOR SHORELINE STUDENTS and THEIR FAMILIES

If you prefer to donate actual gift cards ($25 preferred), these are needed most: Fred Meyer, Amazon, Safeway, QFC, Target, Amazon, Walmart, Old Navy/Gap

TO DONATE: drop off any donations at Dale Turner YMCA, 19290 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133

Questions? Email: HolidayBaskets@shorelinepta.org



