Help Shoreline PTAs make the holidays merry and bright - donate to the Holiday Baskets gift card and donation drive
Friday, December 3, 2021
DONATIONS AND GIFT CARDS WILL GO TOWARD HOLIDAY FOOD AND GIFT SUPPORT FOR SHORELINE STUDENTS and THEIR FAMILIES
If you prefer to donate actual gift cards ($25 preferred), these are needed most: Fred Meyer, Amazon, Safeway, QFC, Target, Amazon, Walmart, Old Navy/Gap
TO DONATE: drop off any donations at Dale Turner YMCA, 19290 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
Questions? Email: HolidayBaskets@shorelinepta.org
