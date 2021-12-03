Case updates December 1, 2021
Friday, December 3, 2021
|Delta variant - still the biggest threat
The omicron variant is now present in the U.S. Scientists are evaluating how much of a threat it poses and still urging people to be fully vaccinated.
COVID-19 Updates
United States
- Total cases 48,628,787 - 129,818 new
- Total deaths 781,963 - 1,546 new
Washington state
- Total confirmed cases 684,930 - 3,648 new
- Total hospitalizations 43,217 - 305 new
- Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 18.3%
- Total deaths 9,380 - 77 new
Levels of Community Transmission:
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:
High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10
December 1, 2021: There is currently an issue with the WA Department of Health data system, resulting in a large number of duplicate records. Public Health Seattle King County has manually removed 1,600 duplicate case records from today’s counts of COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. There may be additional duplicates reflected in today’s COVID Daily Summary Dashboard.
King county
- Total confirmed cases 163,814 - 172 new
- Total hospitalizations 8,821 - 16 new
- Total deaths 2,096 - 2 new
- Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 40,485 - 83 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,870 - 3 new
- Total deaths 517 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 3,582 - 12 new
- Total hospitalizations 247 - 1 new
- Total deaths 112 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 551 - 4 new
- Total hospitalizations 23 - 1 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL
