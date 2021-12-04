Jobs: City of Shoreline fitness instructors, surface water engineer, grant accountant

CLOSING DATE: 01/01/2022 11:59 PMWe are seeking two (2) Fitness Instructors. This is a non-benefited, average 10 hour a week position.Hours stated below are ‘typical or anticipated’ and are flexible based upon incumbent availability. Incumbents will not work all listed hours.DEFINITIONThe City of Shoreline’s Recreation, Cultural and Community Services Department is hiring two (2) fitness instructors to teach various types of group and/or individual exercise classes and activities. Fitness instructors will lead, instruct, and motivate individuals or groups in exercise activities, including cardiovascular exercises, strength training, and stretching. Instructor will work with people of all ages and skill levels.CLOSING DATE: 12/19/21 11:59 PMNOTE: Pay rate for this position includes the COLA adjustment effective January 1, 2022.The City of Shoreline takes a holistic approach to surface water management and is a regional leader in the field. In commitment to excellence in surface water management, Shoreline became the first Salmon Safe-certified city in Washington State in 2019. The City’s Surface Water Utility staff are engaged in multiple innovative and forward-looking programs, including addressing climate change vulnerabilities, and evaluating opportunities to increase the equitability of Utility services.The Surface Water Utility is a small close-knit team within Shoreline’s Public Works Department. Each Surface Water team member possesses a unique skill set, leading and managing a specific portfolio of programs and projects, while also supporting and being supported by the other Utility and City staff.The Surface Water Engineer II position is the Utility’s expert resource for engineering knowledge related to stormwater system design, standards, operations and maintenance, and related regulations. The position’s primary activities include stormwater system planning, design review feedback for capital and development projects, managing the Utility’s capital program and infrastructure repair and replacement programs, managing hydrologic and hydraulic modeling, assessment of drainage problems, managing an on-call engineering contract, and overseeing the City’s stormwater design standards and related regulatory compliance. The ideal candidate is a collaborative team player who self-manages and takes ownership of their work. Creative problem solving and a drive to improve are welcome in our team. Training and professional growth opportunities are provided and encouraged.

Employees Working Remotely: The City is implementing a remote work policy that will allow staff to work up to three remote days a week, however during the 6-month probationary period your supervisor may establish an alternate schedule of work performed at City Hall. Full-time remote work is not an option. Once hired, employees must reside in the State of Washington.To demonstrate skills and interest, please complete the application. Please complete the Supplemental Questions in lieu of the cover letter. (This application does not allow for attachments. Providing complete responses in the Supplemental Questions section will help us determine your qualifications for the job.)DEFINITIONTo provide responsible professional and technical engineering, analysis, and project management in support of the City's Surface Water Utility including managing projects, preparing feasibility studies and technical reports, managing consultant contracts, developing and meeting project/program budgets, establishing and maintaining cooperative relationships with co-workers, departments, outside agencies and citizens, and preparing and/or reviewing design of projects in support of development and/or capital projects.CLOSING DATE: 12/26/21 11:59 PMNOTE: Pay rate for this position includes the COLA adjustment effective January 1, 2022.The City of Shoreline is recruiting for a 30-hour per week Grants Accountant to work with the Financial Operations Division of the Administrative Services Department. The Grants Accountant works closely with our operating Departments to ensure compliance of the City’s local, state, and federal awards. The Grants Accountant will assist in the year-end audit process by preparing and reviewing audit schedules and account analysis; provides documentation and support for periodic state and federal grant-related audits; prepares schedules and supporting documents for financial management oversight reviews and compliance reviews; responds to auditor questions, demonstrating compliance with governing guidelines and regulations. The position will also provide payroll assistance and serve as back-up for other Financial Operations functions.The City has a strong financial position with a general fund balance that exceeds our policy requirements and a fully funded “Rainy Day Reserve”. The City has received only one finding on its financial statements in its 25-year history. We recently completed a major upgrade to its financial system, Central Square Finance Enterprise. The successful candidate must be committed to continuous improvement and collaboration to implement enhanced features available in the software and evaluating processes for efficiencies, internal controls and social justice and equity.Employees Working Remotely: The City is implementing a remote work policy that will allow staff to work up to three remote days a week, however during the 6-month probationary period it is expected that all work will be performed at City Hall. The schedule for this part time position will be mutually agreed upon but will have some mandatory days each month. Full-time remote work is not an option. Once hired, employees must reside in the State of Washington.To demonstrate skills and interest, please complete the application Please complete the Supplemental Questions in lieu of the cover letter. (This application does not allow for attachments. Providing complete responses in the Supplemental Questions section will help us determine your qualifications for the job.)DEFINITIONTo assist in the oversight, protection and compliance of the City's financial resources; maintain and control accounting records, analyze accounts and prepare financial statements; audit financial records; assure City is in compliance with GAAP, BARS, State laws and regulations, and department policies. This position receives only occasional instruction or assistance as new or unusual situations arise, and is fully aware of the operating procedures and policies of the work unit.