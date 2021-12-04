Chabad of Shoreline to hold a public Chanukah lighting at City Hall Sunday

Saturday, December 4, 2021


Chabad of Shoreline will hold their annual Chanukah Menorah Lighting Ceremony at City Hall in Shoreline on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 5:30pm.

The event will include a 9-foot tall menorah, remarks from city officials, delicious Chanukah treats, live music, and a Grand Chanukah “Gelt Drop”!

The event is sponsored by Chabad of Shoreline and is free and open to the public.



