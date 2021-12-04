Chabad of Shoreline to hold a public Chanukah lighting at City Hall Sunday

Chabad of Shoreline will hold their annual Chanukah Menorah Lighting Ceremony at City Hall in Shoreline on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 5:30pm.

The event will include a 9-foot tall menorah, remarks from city officials, delicious Chanukah treats, live music, and a Grand Chanukah “Gelt Drop”!The event is sponsored by Chabad of Shoreline and is free and open to the public.