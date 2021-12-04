Case updates December 2, 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021

Delta variant
Booster shots encouraged for all who are 18 and over. Contact your local pharmacy or clinic or check their website for scheduling. UW Med locations are taking names for a call-back. Call 844-520-8700 for all their clinics and vaccine locations. 

The omicron variant is now present in the U.S. Scientists are evaluating how much of a threat it poses and still urging people to be fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 Updates 

 

United States

  • Total cases 48,767,329 - 138,489 new     
  • Total deaths 783,215 - 1,235 new   


Washington state - a data improvement effort resolved a small number of duplicate hospitalizations
  • Total confirmed cases 686,549  - 1,619 new     
  • Total hospitalizations 43,188  -  -29 new    
  • Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 18.8%
  • Total deaths 9,413  - 33 new  

Levels of Community Transmission:
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:

High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10

December 1, 2021: There is currently an issue with the WA Department of Health data system, resulting in a large number of duplicate records. Public Health Seattle King County has manually removed 1,600 duplicate case records from today’s counts of COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. There may be additional duplicates reflected in today’s COVID Daily Summary Dashboard.

King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 164,167 -  353 new  
  • Total hospitalizations 8,828 -   7 new    
  • Total deaths 2,100 -  4 new   2100
  • Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL  

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 40,579  -  94 new  
  • Total hospitalizations 1,868  -   -2 new    
  • Total deaths 517  -   0 new  
  • Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL  

Shoreline  
  • Total confirmed cases 3,591 - 9 new    
  • Total hospitalizations 248 -   1 new   
  • Total deaths 112 - 0 new
  • Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 555 - 4 new   
  • Total hospitalizations 23 -    0 new
  • Total deaths 5  - 0 new
  • Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL


