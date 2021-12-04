Take your donations for the Hopelink food drive to the Richmond Beach Library by December 15

Saturday, December 4, 2021

The Richmond Beach Library is helping Hopelink with its food drive by serving as a collection point for donated foods.

Richmond Beach Library, 19601 21st Ave NW, Shoreline, WA, 98177. 206-546-3522.

Open Tuesdays and Wednesdays 1p-8p, and Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays 10a-5p.

Donations can also be taken to Shoreline Hopelink, located behind Ronald Methodist Church 17839 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133.

This food drive ends on December 15, 2021. Hopelink is planning to reopen its grocery store type food bank in 2022.




