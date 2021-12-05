Walk-in vaccines at ICHS on Wednesday and Fridays
Sunday, December 5, 2021
|ICHS Shoreline
Photo courtesy ICHS
Due to high volumes, please be prepared to wait in line as our dedicated pharmacy staff complete prescriptions and administer vaccines.
You do not have to be an ICHS patient to receive a vaccine with us. Visit for details! #ThisIsOurShot #VaccinateWA #SleeveUp
16549 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
Click this link to see a copy of the pharmacy's consent form.
