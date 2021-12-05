Walk-in vaccines at ICHS on Wednesday and Fridays

Sunday, December 5, 2021

ICHS Shoreline
Photo courtesy ICHS
ICHS continues to administer walk-in Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for children (5-11) and adults (12+) at their Shoreline clinic pharmacy on Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:00am to 5:00pm.

Due to high volumes, please be prepared to wait in line as our dedicated pharmacy staff complete prescriptions and administer vaccines.

You do not have to be an ICHS patient to receive a vaccine with us. Visit for details! #ThisIsOurShot #VaccinateWA #SleeveUp

16549 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133

Click this link to see a copy of the pharmacy's consent form.



