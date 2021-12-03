Case updates December 3, 2021: Three Omicron cases in Washington state
Saturday, December 4, 2021
|The Delta variant is the immediate threat but the
omicron variant is now present in the state
Gov. Inslee says that "It remains as important as ever to get vaccinated, get boosted, and wear a mask.
"We cannot yield an inch to this virus and have the power to keep our communities safe."
COVID-19 Updates
United States
- Total cases 48,918,251 - 149,222 new
- Total deaths 784,893 - 1,492 new
0 comments:
Post a Comment