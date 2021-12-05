Register for the Winter Porch Light Parade
Sunday, December 5, 2021
Visit https://bit.ly/winterporchlightparade to find light displays or to register your display and help our community shine a little brighter.
Displays registered before December 13, 2021 are eligible to win prizes, but you can add your display to the map until December 19.
Whether your display is large or small, silly or serious, or something in-between, let your neighbors know where they can find some holiday cheer! #shinebrightshoreline
The parade is a joint project of the cities of Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, and Bothell.
