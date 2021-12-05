Shop with a cop 2021 in Lake Forest Park

Lake Forest Park police officers have their Santa Hats on stand-by for the 7th Annual Holiday Hero’s “Shop with a Cop 2021”!





This Christmas tradition comes alive on December 21, 2021. Through the generosity of LFP Rotary, Albertsons and the many volunteers, LFPPD is able to host 10 families from LFP and Shoreline Elementaries.





With Christmas waves of magic, sugar and laughter, we look forward to continuous building of positive relationships during this joyous season. It is really hard to say who is more excited ... the children or the officers!