Shoreline Fire Toy Drive - Saturday at Fred Meyer
Wednesday, December 8, 2021
The annual Shoreline Fire Toy Drive has begun, part of the Holiday Baskets consortium which provides food and gift support to Shoreline Schools families in need of support.
Firefighters will be in front of the Shoreline Fred Meyer at 185th and Aurora on Saturday, December 11, 2021 to collect your donations of new, unwrapped toys.
They will be collecting toys for Shoreline School District families through December 16. Donations can be dropped off at any Shoreline Fire station.
