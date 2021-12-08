The Science of Police Work

Wednesday, December 8, 2021


On Tuesday evening, November 2, 2021 King County Sheriff's Office deputies in Shoreline responded to the 16000 block of Aurora Ave N to assist firefighters in their efforts to contain a car fire devouring this VW Jetta.

After the flames were extinguished, a detective with the Sheriff's Office Fire Investigation Unit (FIU) responded to determine the origin and cause. 

Investigators learned the sedan had been abandoned for several months. Witnesses said a man was seen in the Volkswagon earlier in the day. A drug pipe and other debris was found inside the car. Detectives believe the flames originated near the driver's seat.

Around 400 times each year, KCSO fire investigators respond to incidents like this throughout King County. 

Like any detectives, they are searching for evidence that will help them determine both the cause and origin of a fire. 

Fires are classified as either accident, undetermined or arson. When a crime is discovered, it is FIU detectives who prepare the cases that lead to successful felony prosecutions.

Fire investigation, we believe, is the unique intersection of science and police work.

--King County Sheriff's Office



