League of Education Voters webinar Thursday: Honoring and Supporting Native Students

Wednesday, December 8, 2021


Indigenous peoples have had formal systems of education since time immemorial. The establishment of policies and processes which allow federally recognized tribes to grant viable high school credit for enrolled members increases sovereignty, self-determination, and is likely to increase Native student success in the public school system.

In our free webinar this Thursday, December 9 at 12:30 pm, a statewide panel of Native students, educators, and policymakers will discuss how our schools can better serve the educational needs of Native students. We will focus on how the state legislature can support Native students by allowing their tribes to grant them viable high school credits for engaging in cultural curriculum and enrichment activities.

Panelists include:

This webinar will have Spanish interpretation and live closed captioning in English available.

Moderated by League of Education Voters Director of Field and Community Engagement Eric Holzapfel.

If you are unable to join the LEVinar in real-time, please register anyway and you will be sent a link to a recording that you can watch at your convenience



