League of Education Voters webinar Thursday: Honoring and Supporting Native Students
Wednesday, December 8, 2021
Indigenous peoples have had formal systems of education since time immemorial. The establishment of policies and processes which allow federally recognized tribes to grant viable high school credit for enrolled members increases sovereignty, self-determination, and is likely to increase Native student success in the public school system.
In our free webinar this Thursday, December 9 at 12:30 pm, a statewide panel of Native students, educators, and policymakers will discuss how our schools can better serve the educational needs of Native students. We will focus on how the state legislature can support Native students by allowing their tribes to grant them viable high school credits for engaging in cultural curriculum and enrichment activities.
Panelists include:
- Tayonnah Birdtail, a senior at North Thurston High School, North Thurston Public Schools
- Ivy Pete, a senior at North Central High School, Spokane Public Schools, second-year member of the Washington state Legislative Youth Advisory Council (LYAC), and the 2021 Washington State Indian Education Association Indian High Schooler of the Year
- Jerad Koepp, 2022 Washington state Teacher of the Year and Native Student Program Specialist at North Thurston Public Schools
- Mike Smith, Principal of Rochester High School, Rochester School District, and the main driver behind the passage of House Bill 1426, specifying minimum continuing education requirements for administrator and teacher certificate renewals that focus on equity-based school and classroom practices
- Bill Kallappa, board member of the Washington State Board of Education and Education Liaison for the Nisqually Tribe
- Willie Frank III, Chairman of the Nisqually Tribal Council
- Hanford McCloud, Nisqually Tribal Council Member
- Laura Lynn, Office of Native Education Program Manager at the Washington state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI)
This webinar will have Spanish interpretation and live closed captioning in English available.
Moderated by League of Education Voters Director of Field and Community Engagement Eric Holzapfel.
If you are unable to join the LEVinar in real-time, please register anyway and you will be sent a link to a recording that you can watch at your convenience
