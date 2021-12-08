Case updates December 6, 2021

Delta variant is still the main threat Public health officials have confirmed three cases of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus in Puget Sound including one in King county. Public health officials have confirmed three cases of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus in Puget Sound including one in King county.





Health officials are urging every eligible person to get a booster shot, but scheduling is proving challenging.





Anecdotally, the best places seem to be pharmacies - Safeway, Rite Aid, Bartells, Ostrom's, probably Costco.





Otherwise line up early at ICHS or get on the call back list for UW Med. The Shoreline Community College clinic and other UW Med sites are no longer taking adult walk-ins but will take age 5-12 walk ins.







