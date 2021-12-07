LFP burglar in custody

From the LFP Police Department

We are pleased to announce that the suspect of the residential burglary that had occurred on November 25, 2021 ( We are pleased to announce that the suspect of the residential burglary that had occurred on November 25, 2021 ( see previous article ) has been arrested. He is currently in custody at the King County Adult Detention facility.





We would like to recognize Lake Forest Park Police Detective Craig Teschlog for leading the investigation and the King County Sheriff's Office for the assistance. Det. Teschlog worked tirelessly on this case since the burglary was reported to our patrol officers, and he was able to develop solid leads and collect enough evidence to charge the suspect for his crime.



We would like to remind our community that sometimes we cannot immediately share all the information we have regarding a criminal case because releasing some details can hinder the investigation.





Our officers and detectives have many years of experience and many hours of training, and it is always our main goal to deliver policing services that enhance the security and safety of our community.







