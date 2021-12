Through the month of December, Sound Transit’s contractor will work at night along the I-5 and the SR 104 Interchange in Shoreline to complete concrete pours for the elevated guideway for the future Lynnwood Link Extension.





The contractor has obtained a Temporary Noise Variance to complete this work.







Work hours are 10pm to 7am.





This work is weather-dependent and may need to be rescheduled.

Both the off-ramp to Eastbound SR 104 and the on-ramp to Eastbound SR 104 will be closed overnight Monday through Thursday through the month of December.