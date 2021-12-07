Mountains to the east with flying saucers

Photo by David Walton



I feel a real sense of local pride that the conspiracy theory of flyer saucers comes from our very own Mt. Rainier. Scientists call these "lenticular clouds" but an alien invasion is far more fun.





This is an unusual double cloud. It looks like a collision with the lower cloud getting squashed. No doubt there will be spaceship debris all over the mountain and the government will have to shut it down.





Or JFK is flying the ship and people will gather to wait for him to land.





