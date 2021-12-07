Case updates December 5, 2021
Tuesday, December 7, 2021
|Delta is still the danger
Health officials are urging every eligible person to get a booster shot, but scheduling is proving challenging.
Anecdotally, the best places seem to be pharmacies - Safeway, Rite Aid, Bartells, Ostrom's, probably Costco.
Otherwise line up early at ICHS or get on the call back list for UW Med. The Shoreline Community College clinic and other UW Med sites are no longer taking adult walk-ins but will take age 5-12 walk ins.
COVID-19 Updates
United States
- Total cases 49,002,475 - 40,105 new
- Total deaths 785,655 - 177 new
Washington State
- Total confirmed cases 689,330 - 2,781 new
- Total hospitalizations 43,321 - 133 new
- Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 18.3%
- Total deaths 9,436 - 23 new
Levels of Community Transmission:
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:
High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10
December 1, 2021: There is currently an issue with the WA Department of Health data system, resulting in a large number of duplicate records. Public Health Seattle King County has manually removed 1,600 duplicate case records from today’s counts of COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. There may be additional duplicates reflected in today’s COVID Daily Summary Dashboard.
King county
- Total confirmed cases 164,765 - 598 new
- Total hospitalizations 8,851 - 23 new
- Total deaths 2,113 - 13 new
- Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 40,791 - 212 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,874 - 6 new
- Total deaths 520 - 3 new
- Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 3,603 - 12 new
- Total hospitalizations 248 - 0 new
- Total deaths 113 - 1 new
- Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 560 - 5 new
- Total hospitalizations 23 - 0 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL
