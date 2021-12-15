Jobs: Vision House childcare positions
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Multiple childcare positions
Employment at Vision House in Shoreline gives you the opportunity to work in a faith-based non-profit that works with homeless families toward positive transformation.
Multiple open positions for a brand-new childcare center in Shoreline!!
- Childcare Lead Teachers $18-$20 per hour, DOE
- Childcare Assistant Teachers $17-$18 per hour, DOE
Here is a link to our webpage with our application links for different positions: https://visionhouse.org/employment/
Our mission is to provide every child with a loving, nurturing, Christ-centered environment where they can build positive relationships with others and fosters a love of learning.
