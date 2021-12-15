Case updates December 14, 2021 - get boosted
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Medical advisories are consistent: get a booster vaccine. If you started with Moderna, Pfizer is ok for a booster and may even give you an advantage.
COVID-19 Updates
United States
- Total cases 50,181,003 - 125,503 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 825,653
- Total deaths 797,877 - 1,842 new
Washington State
- Total confirmed cases 699,633 - 1,140 new
- Total hospitalizations 43,986 - 82 new
- Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 16.8%
- Total deaths 9,635 - 27 new
Levels of Community Transmission:
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:
High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10
King county
- Total confirmed cases 167,470 - 444 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 1,874
- Total hospitalizations 8,913 - -2 new
- Total deaths 2,129 - 2 new
- Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 41,670 - 109 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 625
- Total hospitalizations 1,881 - 1 new
- Total deaths 521 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 3,657 - 8 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 35
- Total hospitalizations 254 - -1 new
- Total deaths 114 - 1 new
- Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 579 - 4 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 10
- Total hospitalizations 23 - 0 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL
