Teen Angels and Shepherds - St. Luke youth helped create living Advent scenes
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
|At the Ward's home on 25th NW, the middle school teens were the shepherds
Photo by Wayne Pridemore
At Sunday's living Advent scenes on December 12, 2021, teens from St. Luke's youth groups helped create two of the scenes.
|At the Dotson's house on 24th Ave NW, teen angels posed beatifically
Photo by Wayne Pridemore
Every year, St. Luke's in Shoreline creates a drive-to set of living re-enactments of the Advent stations. Local families host the eight stations and they or other members of the church create and enact the scenes.
