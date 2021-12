Holiday Baskets Gift Card and Donation Drive could use donations and volunteers

Donations and gift cards will go toward holiday food and gift support for Shoreline Schools students and their families.

online, noting "Holiday Baskets" in notes/reference on the donation form https://www.seattleymca.org/give/ways-to-give : If you'd like to volunteer at the event please sign up here, thank you! https://signup.com/go/OjhbRyT The Holiday Baskets event to support students and families during the holiday season is a project supported by a consortium of local organizations: the Shoreline PTA Council and all Shoreline district PTAs, the Dale Turner YMCA, the Shoreline Fire Department, Hopelink, Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park, and the City of Shoreline.