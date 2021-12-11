Holiday Baskets Gift Card and Donation Drive could use donations and volunteers

Saturday, December 11, 2021

Volunteers at work at a previous event
Photo courtesy Shoreline PTA Council

Holiday Baskets Gift Card and Donation Drive

Donations and gift cards will go toward holiday food and gift support for Shoreline Schools students and their families.

How you can help

Drop off at Dale Turner YMCA or any Shoreline Fire Department by Thursday, December 16, 2021
  • $25 gift cards - these are needed most:
    • Fred Meyer, Amazon, Safeway, QFC, Target, Walmart, Old Navy / Gap
  • New, unwrapped gifts
Donate online, noting "Holiday Baskets" in notes/reference on the donation form https://www.seattleymca.org/give/ways-to-give

Volunteer: If you'd like to volunteer at the event please sign up here, thank you! https://signup.com/go/OjhbRyT

The Holiday Baskets event to support students and families during the holiday season is a project supported by a consortium of local organizations: the Shoreline PTA Council and all Shoreline district PTAs, the Dale Turner YMCA, the Shoreline Fire Department, Hopelink, Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park, and the City of Shoreline.



