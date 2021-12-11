Holiday Baskets Gift Card and Donation Drive could use donations and volunteers
Saturday, December 11, 2021
|Volunteers at work at a previous event
Photo courtesy Shoreline PTA Council
Holiday Baskets Gift Card and Donation Drive
Donations and gift cards will go toward holiday food and gift support for Shoreline Schools students and their families.
How you can help
Drop off at Dale Turner YMCA or any Shoreline Fire Department by Thursday, December 16, 2021
- $25 gift cards - these are needed most:
- Fred Meyer, Amazon, Safeway, QFC, Target, Walmart, Old Navy / Gap
- New, unwrapped gifts
Donate online, noting "Holiday Baskets" in notes/reference on the donation form https://www.seattleymca.org/give/ways-to-give
Volunteer: If you'd like to volunteer at the event please sign up here, thank you! https://signup.com/go/OjhbRyT
The Holiday Baskets event to support students and families during the holiday season is a project supported by a consortium of local organizations: the Shoreline PTA Council and all Shoreline district PTAs, the Dale Turner YMCA, the Shoreline Fire Department, Hopelink, Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park, and the City of Shoreline.
