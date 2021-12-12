St. Luke's living nativity stations tonight, December 12 from 6-8pm



St. Luke Catholic Parish presents The Advent Story December 12, 2021 from 6:00-8:00pm





St. Luke has an amazing tradition of venturing through a live story of the nativity. This year the experience continues by car as you journey for a pandemic-friendly Advent Story.





Travel by car around the St. Luke area to eight live stations reading about the nativity scenes and singing carols from the comfort and warmth of your own vehicle.





Begin your journey in the St. Luke parking lot where detailed maps will be available.









The Advent Stations



