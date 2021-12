Outage map at 3am Saturday 12-11-21

More outages. A new one in the area of the 185th Sound Transit station took out 143 households - another tree.





A very large outage north and east of the original outage has affected an additional 3000 homes. That one stretches all the way to the reservoir and Horizon View Park.





The lights are still on in Woodway, but there is a large area without power directly north of Lake Ballinger.