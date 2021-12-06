Flags at half-staff Monday and Tuesday





National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day was created by Congress in 1994 in honor of those Americans killed or injured as a result of the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.



Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.



Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.



Please call 360-902-4118 if you have any questions about these flag lowerings.







