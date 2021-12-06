We have "Zoo lights" in Shoreline

Monday, December 6, 2021

The Zoo in December photo by Steven H. Robinson

Admittedly the Woodland Park Zoo Lights are spectacular but we have our own "Zoo lights" in the Ridgecrest neighborhood.

Christmas at The Zoo photo by Steven H. Robinson


Monster Zoo photo by Steven H. Robinson

During the summer, the yard at 16255 8th Ave NE features computer generated reproductions of kids' drawings of monsters.

The Zoo at Halloween photo by Patricia Hale

During Halloween, the zoo has a spectacular display.

And during December, the yard is fully decorated with a Christmas theme with the occasional monster lurking behind the shrubbery.



