We have "Zoo lights" in Shoreline
Monday, December 6, 2021
|The Zoo in December photo by Steven H. Robinson
Admittedly the Woodland Park Zoo Lights are spectacular but we have our own "Zoo lights" in the Ridgecrest neighborhood.
|Christmas at The Zoo photo by Steven H. Robinson
|Monster Zoo photo by Steven H. Robinson
During the summer, the yard at 16255 8th Ave NE features computer generated reproductions of kids' drawings of monsters.
|The Zoo at Halloween photo by Patricia Hale
During Halloween, the zoo has a spectacular display.
And during December, the yard is fully decorated with a Christmas theme with the occasional monster lurking behind the shrubbery.
