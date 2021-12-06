Volunteer opportunities at The Oaks
Monday, December 6, 2021
|The Oaks photo from Google maps
The Enhanced Shelter at The Oaks has been in operation for about 6 months. We have 60+ participants, including couples and pets, that have also been availing of our in-house case management services.
Some folks have been attending to their medical needs and are recuperating, thanks to our public health nurse on staff. A few residents set up a vegetable garden in the summer in the building courtyard with help from staff and Diggin' Shoreline volunteers. A couple of residents are participating in regular cleanups of the building surroundings. Folks are acquiring ID's, securing jobs, and two couples recently moved into housing.
If you would like to receive email newsletters from Lake City Partners, please visit https://lakecitypartners.org, scroll toward the bottom of the page until you see "Join our Mailing List". Enter your email address and click "Submit". Or, email chitra@lakecitypartners.org
Here are a few opportunities to volunteer
Companionship Hosts: This opportunity is for those interested in getting to know our residents and assisting in providing a welcoming environment. This role will consist of working in four hour shifts in the foyer of The Oaks, sitting with residents in companionship.
Volunteers will make coffee, maintain the coffee bar and assist our Shelter Navigators with light cleaning of the space. We ask that volunteers interested in this position commit to one shift every 10 days. A consistent presence and welcoming attitude will enrich the space greatly.
Cleanup for Fall/Winter: We are inviting a group of volunteers on the outside property of The Oaks for a single or series of clean up events. Tasks will include sweeping up leaves, helping to prepare the garden for winter and beautifying the courtyard. A great opportunity for an organization or family.
Gift Making: We are requesting donations of materials to make handmade gifts as well as time assisting residents in crafting their gift. Some gift ideas include card making, painting or jewelry making. We are open to suggestions of any ideas that volunteers would like to facilitate at The Oaks.
Gift delivery assistance: For the winter holidays, many residents will want to send a gift either locally or across the country. We are requesting that volunteers sign up to help a resident (or a few!) to send their gift to a friend or family member. This will include picking up the gift, donating shipping costs and getting it in the mail.
The North King County Shelter at The Oaks is a King County housing project run by Lake City Partners. It is located in Shoreline at 16357 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA, 98133.
Contact Lake City Partners contact@lakecitypartners.org
