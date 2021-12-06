Jobs: North Sound RADAR Navigator

Accompany law enforcement during response to 911 calls.

Respond, with or without law enforcement officers, to community members in crisis to provide de-escalation, assessment, and referral to services.

Follow up on referrals created by law enforcement officers.

Collaborate with outside service providers, working as a multi-disciplinary team to bridge gaps in service and ensure continuity of care.

Openings for three collaborative and organized Mental Health Professionals with outstanding communication skills to respond and provide appropriate interventions to individuals in the community, alongside law enforcement, using aspects of the North Sound’s Response, Awareness, De-escalation and Referral (RADAR) program.What will this person do?Mental Health Professionals are shared by the five local "North Sound" jurisdictions (Bothell, Kirkland, Kenmore, Shoreline and Lake Forest Park) and all aspects of the North Sound's Response, Awareness, De-escalation and Referral program, or RADAR; a program designed to give police access to Mental Health Professionals who can connect individuals with behavioral health needs to resources; thereby, reducing the need for police and other emergency services.