Don't panic - this is only a drill - Shoreline fire training

Monday, December 6, 2021

Shoreline fire training on a building to be demolished
Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

Shoreline Fire is training at a building in the 14500 block Westminster Way through the 23rd of December. This will potentially take place from 10am - noon and 1 - 3:30pm.
 
On December 16, 20 and 21, 2021 they will be doing night drills from 4-9pm. They will not be operating saws or loud equipment past 7pm.

Pulte Homes donated the building for training.

Shoreline Fire would like to have your building for training. Want to donate for a tax write off? Information here:

Posted by DKH at 11:12 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  