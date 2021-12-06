Don't panic - this is only a drill - Shoreline fire training

Shoreline fire training on a building to be demolished

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

Shoreline Fire is training at a building in the 14500 block Westminster Way through the 23rd of December. This will potentially take place from 10am - noon and 1 - 3:30pm. Shoreline Fire is training at a building in the 14500 block Westminster Way through the 23rd of December. This will potentially take place from 10am - noon and 1 - 3:30pm.



On December 16, 20 and 21, 2021 they will be doing night drills from 4-9pm. They will not be operating saws or loud equipment past 7pm.



Pulte Homes donated the building for training.



