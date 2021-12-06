Don't panic - this is only a drill - Shoreline fire training
Monday, December 6, 2021
|Shoreline fire training on a building to be demolished
Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire
Shoreline Fire is training at a building in the 14500 block Westminster Way through the 23rd of December. This will potentially take place from 10am - noon and 1 - 3:30pm.
On December 16, 20 and 21, 2021 they will be doing night drills from 4-9pm. They will not be operating saws or loud equipment past 7pm.
Pulte Homes donated the building for training.
Shoreline Fire would like to have your building for training. Want to donate for a tax write off? Information here:
